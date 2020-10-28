GKOM changes up snack time

GKOM members bringing freshmen snacks during their SSRT period is a well known tradition, but they were concerned it would not survive this academic year, as the snacks the GKOMs bring are usually along the lines of sleeves of cookies, large bottles of soda, and party sized bags of chips-not appropriate during a global pandemic. However, Junior Sarah Mabry says that they’ve come up with a solution to keep freshmen fed.

“We’ve switched to buying individually packaged snacks, or separating them into servings ourselves,” she said. “We’ve also switched to those cute little cans of soda. It keeps the food coming, but not nearly as many germs are exchanged. The freshmen don’t know the difference, so they don’t mind.”

GKOM sponsor Katie Kelly said, “We will do it as long as we have to. It’s not a big deal, and it keeps everyone happy with no compromises, so we’re glad to do it.”