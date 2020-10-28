Pinnacle Yearbook to work on content for second deadline

The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is working on content for their second deadline and is looking toward senior ads.

The main focus of the second deadline is the people pages and content-heavy spreads. “The people pages are the student photo section; it’s where we have the mugshot or ID photos and alongside those, we have some (alternative coverage) like graphics and student spotlights,” said Kelly Fleckenstein, Pinnacle Editor in Chief and senior. The Pinnacle staff is starting with freshman and sophomore people pages and working their way to further grades. Their next deadline will cover more spreads with less content, such as the reference and club pages.

According to staff adviser Claire Burke, senior ads are also coming in and becoming a topic of concern for staff. Although they mainly focus on covering the ads in the second semester, order forms are due by Dec. 4. “In the past we’ve had people send hard copy photos, USB drives, and things like that, but this year we’re limiting it to just submitting materials through Google Drive,” said Burke. Other than the changes in submissions, the process of senior ads is the same, where you can add messages or photos as a way of celebrating the graduating Senior Class. Parents and students can access the order form through an email sent by Burke or at the Pinnacle Website.

In addition to Pinnacle’s staff working on content and ads, they are also selling yearbooks both in-person and digitally. Students can speak to either Burke or visit Pinnacle’s website in order to order their book.