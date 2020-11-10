Carmel Symphony Orchestra finishes Fall Concert

Director of Orchestras Thomas Chen conducts the Carmel Symphony Orchestra during after-school rehearsal. Chen said all of the precautions such as physical distancing, wearing masks, and disinfecting are in place during rehearsal.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra recently finished filming their fall concert which will be available for streaming on the CHS Performing Arts Department YouTube channel on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

“Our concerts are being recorded with the help of our tech students and will be posted on the CHS Performing Arts YouTube channel,” director of orchestras Thomas Chen said. “Our winter concert will be streamed on the same channel sometime in early December, but the exact date for that concert has not been set.”

“The fall concert was a fun experience to have most of the symphony orchestra coming so we could perform together as one big orchestra,” Rachel Wu, member of symphony orchestra and sophomore said.

Carmel Orchestras have been continuously putting in precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We’ve scheduled the recording sessions so that only one orchestra is on campus at a time. There is an hour break between recording sessions to allow for additional air change cycles.” Chen said.