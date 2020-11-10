National Honor Society to choose this year’s officers

National Honor Society (NHS) has begun preparing for the fall semester, and will pick its officers in the next few weeks. Officer positions include president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary. The club has not had any meetings yet, due to a slowed start from COVID-19.

“We didn’t have the beginning ceremony thing because that got canceled. There was never like a ‘yeah you’re officially in it’ type thing–you’re just enrolled in the Canvas course,” said Jo Matsumoto, NHS member and senior.

Although the club has had a delayed start because of the pandemic, he hopes NHS will have a meeting soon.

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said, “I do think that there’s a level of unknown as it pertains to the sponsors, and then once we have officers and all that, of how can we do some of the same things we did in years past but knowing that we have to do it in a social distanced way.”

She added that she looks forward to this year and believes NHS will have a successful group of students.

“We are excited to get going, it’s just a matter of, there’s gonna be a little more work on the front end of having to tweak some of the things that we have previously done.”