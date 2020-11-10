WHJE to help promote Ghosts and Goblins GO in October, November

Katelyn Conley, WHJE Liaison Manager and senior, makes plans for Ghosts and Goblins GO in her home. Conley said she thinks this event can have a positive impact on people in spite of the safety precautions participants must take due to COVID-19. “It kind of like opens everybody’s eyes just being like oh, you know, like we can still do like fun and important things and still be safe during a pandemic obviously,” she said.

Katelyn Conley, WHJE Liaison Manager and senior, is in charge of the WHJE promotion initiative for Ghosts and Goblins GO. Conley said the Carmel Education Foundation altered several aspects of the event due to COVID-19.

“Ghosts and Goblins in past years was like a 5K/2K race for the Carmel Education Foundation. But this year, it’s like completely different because of COVID, obviously,” Conley said. “(The Carmel Education Foundation) is calling it ‘Ghosts and Goblins GO’ and basically it’s going to be a two-week event.”

Conley said participants can partake in activities of their choice like going on a walk with family over the course of two weeks while practicing physical distancing. Participants will have a virtual “bib” to honor a CCS Super Hero (a teacher or a staff member) where they will put photos of themselves doing activities.

Additionally, Conley said WHJE has a crucial role in the promotion of Ghosts and Goblins GO.

“We’re doing a scavenger hunt for Ghosts and Goblins (GO), we’re hosting contests, we’re making a bunch of promos and PSAs, (and) we’re doing podcasts about it,” he said.

WHJE radio advisor Dominic James said in addition to the fun, the fund-raiser component of Ghosts and Goblins GO is something that profoundly impacts participants.

“I think there is always that sense that you’re helping to raise money for a good cause as well” James said. “The money for (Ghosts and Goblins GO) is to raise funds for the Carmel Education Foundation.”