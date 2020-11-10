FCCLA hosts Pumpkin Roll Fundraiser to raise money for club

FCCLA shared a post on Instagram with students preparing for new activities like their Pumpkin Roll Fundraiser. The fundraiser will have pumpkin rolls for sale until Nov. 13 and all proceeds will go towards supporting the club’s activities and competitions.

From Nov. 2 to Nov. 13, members of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will sell pumpkin rolls to raise money to support their student membership. The pumpkin rolls cost $10 each and will be made by students in the club. Once purchased, they can be picked up on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 in room A105.

FCCLA Adviser Nancy Spencer said the fundraiser’s purpose is to help raise money for students in FCCLA so they can participate in competitions and activities throughout the community.

Spencer said, “The biggest challenge in our department is how we have to run our food labs. We are taking extra precautions (when distributing food due to COVID-19).”

Ayaan Abbasi, FCCLA member and junior, said the Pumpkin Roll Fundraiser is an opportunity for club members to create and share treats with students at CHS.

Abbasi said, “The fundraiser is a super fun way to incorporate ideals of FCCLA into a fundraiser to raise money for our organization. I really like the idea of making and selling pumpkin rolls to support our club because it ties in with the Thanksgiving spirit. We’ve already sold several rolls so far, so I’m excited to start making and distributing them.”

Click here to fill out the form to purchase a pumpkin roll from FCCLA as part of their fundraiser.