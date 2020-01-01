Sarah Warf, junior

“I usually go to my grandma’s house, but I can’t this year. We are doing a Zoom thanksgiving. We love going to hockey games on thanksgiving. My aunt is actually the manager of the Fort Wayne Comets, so she gets us tickets every year. Me and my grandma always get up early to watch the Macy thanksgiving day parade, everyone else in my family sleeps in. My mom and my aunt always make mashed potatoes from scratch, so that’s always a really good time in the kitchen. We always play poker but we don’t bet real money, because that’s illegal.”

Related Posts: Theater class prepares for fall production, implement new COVID-19 protocols The theater department is preparing for its fall production, “Radio Mystery Theatre.” The performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, 13, and 14 at the Dale E. Graham Auditorium. Tickets are $10 each and are available through…

Finals schedule altered to accommodate hybrid, virtual students Due to complications from the new hybrid and virtual programs, finals for the first semester this year will look different than the finals of previous years. According to Assistant Principal Toby Steele, the school will not adjust the daily schedule…

GKOM changes up snack time GKOM members bringing freshmen snacks during their SSRT period is a well known tradition, but they were concerned it would not survive this academic year, as the snacks the GKOMs bring are usually along the lines of sleeves of cookies,…

House and Cabinet meetings rearranged to accommodate COVID-19 regulations Due to social distancing and other measures in place due to COVID-19, House will now meet only once a month, while Cabinet meetings will now have a limited number of people. “Due to the number of people, House meets during…

2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists Carmel, IN - Carmel Clay Schools congratulates the 60 Carmel High School students named 2021 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Semifinalists. These outstanding seniors have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. CHS will…

Cabinet holds first successful event of year On Oct. 3, Cabinet held the FT3K Color Run Race to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital. Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said via email, “It was outstanding! It ran smoothly. We filled to capacity on each race, had several people…