Submitted Photo: Sarah Warf
Sarah Warf, junior
“I usually go to my grandma’s house, but I can’t this year. We are doing a Zoom thanksgiving. We love going to hockey games on thanksgiving. My aunt is actually the manager of the Fort Wayne Comets, so she gets us tickets every year. Me and my grandma always get up early to watch the Macy thanksgiving day parade, everyone else in my family sleeps in. My mom and my aunt always make mashed potatoes from scratch, so that’s always a really good time in the kitchen. We always play poker but we don’t bet real money, because that’s illegal.”0