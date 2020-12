Carmel Choirs to host fall concert This weekend the choirs at this school will be participating in a modified fall concert. Each choir will be at the school for around two hours on Saturday to rehearse and film all the songs that the group has prepared.…

Carmel Choirs members begin to prepare for Holiday Spectacular This year has caused many groups to alter how they go about their purposes and the choir program is one of them. This year Holiday Spectacular, much like the fall concert, will be prerecorded and live-streamed out to the public.…

Pinnacle Yearbook to work on senior ads, continue work for next deadline The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is beginning to create senior ads and content for reference pages, which will be due Jan. 4. The reference pages the Pinnacle staff will work on include club photos, which look different this year due to…

Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…

Pinnacle Yearbook to work on content for second deadline The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is working on content for their second deadline and is looking toward senior ads. The main focus of the second deadline is the people pages and content-heavy spreads. “The people pages are the student photo section;…