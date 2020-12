As Inktober continues, artists, everyone should push themselves to participate without pushing their boundaries As we move through October, we are reminded of all that comes with this time of year: pumpkin spice, scary movies and changing leaves to name a few. However, if you are a frequenter of the art hallways like myself,…

CHS students, teachers become more invested with the NFL through fantasy football The beginning of the National Football League (NFL) season also signifies the beginning of the fantasy football season for many sports fans nationwide. For many students and teachers, fantasy football is a way to become more involved with the ongoing…

As alternative fashion rises, Carmel students find unique ways to dress, discuss if they feel accepted at Carmel Fashion styles change constantly as new trends emerge on social media, influencers display new fads and students try to impress others with their original clothing combinations. Euphoria makeup and alternative, or “alt,” styles are similar in this way. Made popular…

2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists Carmel, IN - Carmel Clay Schools congratulates the 60 Carmel High School students named 2021 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Semifinalists. These outstanding seniors have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. CHS will…

School board to continue planning for redistricting, hold next board meeting Oct. 26 The school board will hold its next regular board meeting on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The board was also originally scheduled to hold a board workshop session next Monday, but school board president Mike Kerschner said the workshop will…