Jeanette James, instructional assistant

“My favorite memory from my childhood (during Thanksgiving) was at my Grandma’s house with my family and Aunts, Uncles and cousins. After we had eaten our dinner and the kitchen was cleaned up, the men would all go in the living room and watch football and the women and children would drive to Downtown Akron, Ohio and walk around outside of all the big Department stores and admire all the Christmas animated figurines in the windows. It was like what you see in a Hallmark movie. Those were days to be remembered.”