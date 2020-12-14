CHS to offer new Engineering and Technology Courses: Construction Trades I and Aerospace Engineering for the 2021-22 year

As part of the 2021-2022 school year, CHS plans to offer two new Engineering and Technology courses: Construction Trades I and Aerospace Engineering.

According to introduction to construction teacher James Coghlan, CHS added this course to further increase the number of courses available for those interested in the Engineering pathway.

“[In Construction Trades I], students who participate in this class will be able to design, construct, and even sell their entirely student-built mobile home trailer house,” Coghlan said. “Students will learn key skills like blueprint reading, safety standards, documentation, purchasing materials, and ways to make their structure environmentally friendly. Overall, I think students will really enjoy the satisfaction that comes with making, building, and selling a home.”

Those who would like to take Construction Trades I must take Introduction to Construction and additionally have Teacher Approval, while Aerospace Engineering students must take introduction to engineering or introduction to design processes, as well as either Principles of Engineering or a Physics course.

Sophomore William Bennett, who said he plans on taking one of these new courses, said that these courses are good for the future job market and offer a hands-on experience.

Bennett said, “I think in highschool it’s really important for students to get experience, whether it be virtual or in-person, in the work and fields of study they want to do in the future. Construction Trades I offers this hands on experience and overall rounds out the engineering curriculum here at our highschool.”

In addition to adding Construction Trades I to the 2020-2021 school curriculum, Carmel High School also added Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Aerospace Engineering

According to Sid Swartzendruber, Engineering and Technology Department Head, Aerospace Engineering is part of the PLTW program where students will explore fundamentals of flight in air and space through software simulations and hands-on experiences.

“[In Aerospace Engineering] students will investigate aerodynamic design, so basically how rockets and planes work, what makes a rocket fly, and the impacts technology have on space,” Swartzendruber said. “Because this course is part of the project lead the way curriculum, students who take this course can get college credits and overall is a good course to have on your transcript.”

According to Bennett, these new courses will give students a headstart for their futures.

Bennett said, “These seem to be pretty advanced courses so they offer a lot of high-level concepts and experiences. Overall the courses themselves seem pretty well-rounded and well-formed and generally it’s a really good way to get your foot in the door, not only in just colleges but in terms of a real career as well.”