CMYC continues meeting virtually, adjusts events due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is currently adjusting many of their plans for second semester to follow Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, as well as coming up with new, COVID-19 approved activities and events.

CMYC is planning to hold a virtual game night for high school students on Feb. 3. While the games have not been chosen yet, the format will be partially over Zoom and students will sign up in teams of four.

“I’m actually really excited for the kids to put on this event,” CMYC sponsor Kelli Prader said. “It’s really nice to be able to return to some semblance of normalcy regarding our events, and I’m really interested to see how this goes because I think it will set a precedent for events to come.”

Additionally, some members of CMYC are working on creating a podcast that centers around the city of Carmel. They aim for the podcast to be between fifteen and thirty minutes each episode and to feature prominent figures from around Carmel.

Trevor Tilev, CMYC member and junior, said “I’ve been working on this podcast idea for a while now, and I’ve been wanting to do a podcast like this through CMYC for some time now. I’m just overall super stoked about it.”

“We’re hoping to get the Mayor on for our first episode, which is a really cool prospect. Having the (Carmel Clay) Public Library’s digital studio to use has been a really big help in making everything a reality, because their resources are great,” he said.

Internally, the CMYC will continue its virtual meetings over Zoom twice a month. During the meetings, they not only plan for events but also discuss current events, such as what happened at the Capitol Building on Jan 6.

Prader said, “One of my favorite things about the group is that they’re able to have discussions like this in a civil, mature manner, which I think is actually really cathartic for them, what with everything going on in the world.”