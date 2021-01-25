CCRC coordinates military, college preparedness resources for second semester

The College and Career Resource Center (CCRC) plans various events to assist students with planning for after high school. CCRC coordinator Melinda Stephan said the first of these events will be a military options resource.

Stephan said, “We’re asking some of our connections that are associated with military branches, military academies and ROTC programs… to submit video clips and things like that. We’re going to do a recorded panel and put that out for our students who might be interested in pursuing something related to the military after high school.”

According to Stephan, the CCRC also plans to roll out other programs for current freshman and sophomores as done in years past.

“The other thing that we do every year, normally in person, (is) a ninth and tenth grade College and Career Planning Night for our younger students. It’s similar to the one that we do in the fall, which was virtual this year, where we do breakout sessions on topics,” Stephan said. “We might have a live Q&A session at the end of a week after we’ve sort of rolled out those breakout sessions for families, parents, and students to ask questions of us about the process.”

Sophomore Amita Mungi said she looks forward to this resource because she’s started to think about her future.

“I’m definitely going to start using the resources provided by the counseling center about colleges and future careers. I think I need to spend more time on that this semester with junior year coming soon,” Mungi said.

For upperclassmen, Stephan said CCRC counselors are seeing them individually now as they have specific questions.

“Our college and career counselors, Mrs. Bolton (and) Mr. Pettibone, have been working with a lot more juniors recently. A lot of juniors, especially as they start to schedule for senior year, the realization that they need to think about the college search or what they’re going to do when they graduate from high school starts to hit them,” Stephan said.

According to Stephan, the CCRC updates a list in Naviance and encourages seniors to apply for scholarships.

“We’re getting more applications for local, regional and national scholarships opportunities, updating our scholarship list and Naviance Student,” Stephan said. “The Carmel Education Foundation Scholarship application opened on Dec. 18. A lot of our seniors are working on that application that is due on March 19. And we’ll keep promoting and pushing information out about that to our seniors as well.”