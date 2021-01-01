Freshman, Pranavi Sambathur

Students find new ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday due to COVID-19 For senior Logan Tullai, as for many students at this school, Thanksgiving is an annual family tradition. For Tullai, Thanksgiving serves as a time of reflection. “It’s a good time to reflect on the year and spend some time with…

Entertainment Spotlight: Mackenzie Edwards, lead singer of band "Lightning in a Bottle" and sophomore, talks… What inspired you to pursue music? I can't really remember. I was like six when I started singing. But I don't know. What inspired me to go on was, I don’t know, singing or music, generally. It has community.…

evermore: A Track By Track Review Taylor Swift has done it again, folks. If folklore came as a surprise, then evermore came as the shock of the century. In just 15 months, Swift has delivered three full studio albums: Lover, folklore and now evermore, folklore’s sister…

Nurses, economists, student workers, activists, family members review 2020, pandemic effects Editor’s Note: This issue’s Cover Story is a compilation of follow-ups on previous stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were published by the HiLite staff in 2020. Scan the QR codes placed next to each of the…

Students turn to streaming for easier, cheaper access to sports games The ratings for numerous sports events this year are some of the lowest ever recorded. Game 6 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals recorded only 8.29 million viewers on ABC, according to Nielsen data. For reference, Game 6 of…