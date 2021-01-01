Aila McKeown, freshman

With CHS’s large, competitive environment, students assess how pressures foster imposter syndrome This past summer, sophomore Celia Watson moved to Carmel two weeks before the start of school with only a suitcase full of clothes and her guitar in her hand. Watson moved here from São Paulo, Brazil, but has lived in…

Students find new ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday due to COVID-19 For senior Logan Tullai, as for many students at this school, Thanksgiving is an annual family tradition. For Tullai, Thanksgiving serves as a time of reflection. “It’s a good time to reflect on the year and spend some time with…

Mallorey Cheslock, freshman "Normally we would have my grandparents over for a couple days around thanksgiving and there’s usually an annual hockey tournament, but it got canceled this year, that one of my brothers would be playing in that’s called the turkey bowl,…

Abby Ingersoll, freshman “This year will be different than previous years because my family cannot attend a Christmas concert together due to COVID-19 restrictions"

Virtual students in Chinese II take on challenges, choose safety over risks of COVID-19 As school starts up for its second semester, students have the choice to switch between the all virtual or hybrid systems of learning. Some Chinese II class students who have chosen the all virtual path say they have mixed feelings…