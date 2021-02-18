Entertainment Spotlight: Sophomore Izzy Monger on her homemade jewelry business

Using an assortment of wires, string and beads, sophomore Izzy Monger creates products for her store. She learned how to work with the materials last year and her business took off a couple of months later.

What sparked your interest in jewelry making? When did it start?

Once quarantine started, I had an abundance of free time and I had recently found a box of beads in my basement, so I ordered some supplies and started working. I wasn’t originally planning on selling what I created but I had made 30 or 40 earrings that I didn’t really have a use for and my mom convinced me to open up a shop. I think that was either late May or early June 2020.

What is the general inspiration behind your pieces?

I spend an unhealthy amount of time on Pinterest and that is normally where I go for my ideas. I had also taken Jewelry 1 second semester of my freshman year so that also jump started my interests.

How did you go about creating your business?

I didn’t and still don’t know a lot about the financial aspects of running a business so going through Etsy seemed like an obvious choice just because it kind of walks you through everything.

What is your favorite memory from making or selling a jewelry piece?

In November, I had set up a sort of pop-up shop in my garage and the turnout was amazing. I had so many more people show up than I was expecting and was so surprised by the amount of people that had an interest in the things I had created.

What has been the most challenging aspect about having an Etsy shop?

I struggle with marketing myself. I have an Instagram account for the sole purpose of bringing in customers but I am not very good with posting consistently so it is a very small account.

What motivates you to continue making and selling jewelry amidst everything going on in the world?

I feel almost like its my calm during the storm, if that makes sense. If I feel stressed about something it can sometimes be my therapy.

Besides jewelry making, what other passions do you pursue?

I also like to paint and I work at an art gallery on Main Street.

Describe the process of making a piece of jewelry.

I wish I could say I have some fancy process but I really just look at the stuff I have and think about what I could make. It’s pretty simple.

How does jewelry making make you feel?

When I sit down to start working on a piece it is definitely a sort of therapy. It’s very therapeutic for me.

Were there any setbacks that you needed to overcome so far in your business?

There are many setbacks I have had to get over. For instance, I didn’t have any sales in the month of October so things like that can definitely lower my confidence.

What is the most fulfilling part of your business?

I love packaging orders and writing thank you notes to people who have ordered; that is the most fulfilling part.