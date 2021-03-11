PTO continues to follow virtual expectations

As the second semester continues, expectations and limitations continue to be regulated with no sign of any changes. The PTO continues to follow expectations set by CHS to create a safe environment for students.

PTO President Heather Cassidy said, “Based on what we know today, I’d anticipate our monthly PTO meetings will continue to be virtual through the remainder of the school year. We don’t currently have any big PTO events planned until spring, and those dates are TBD.”

“Spring PTO sponsored events usually include Scholastic Banquet, Staff Appreciation Luncheon, and Gradfest. These are events that are typically in person and involve food and/or games and prizes, so any version of those we have in the 2020-2021 school year may look very different,” said Cassidy.

Junior Clizia Martini currently participates in many clubs and activities in CHS and has seen the same regulations in her clubs.

“All of my club activities are virtual and I can’t complain about it because CHS is just doing what it can do to keep us students safe,” Martini said.