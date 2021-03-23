March+2021

2021 Grammy nominations lacked transparency, snubbed deserving artists It is safe to say that the 2021 Grammy Award nominee list resulted in many disagreements in the music world. Listeners, myself included, were shocked to hear that Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, received zero nominations for the 2021…

Administration developed workable plan for ISTEP, more resources should be offered One of the most challenging aspects of this school year is standardized testing. On Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, juniors will take one of their most important tests of their academic careers: the ISTEP+. During this unprecedented hybrid semester, CHS…

In light of National Girl Scout Day, students, leaders share benefits, impact of Girl/Boy Scouts March 12, National Girl Scouts day, commemorates the day that the first Girl Scout troop was registered in 1912. Consisting of 18 girls in Savannah, Ga., the “Girl Guide” organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low, who had met the…

Students recognize, celebrate Valentines Day in different ways Japanese students at CHS sister school talk about Valentines, White Day traditions The morning of Valentines Day in Seikyo Gakuen High School in Osaka, Japan, sister school of CHS, dawns with friends cooing over handmade chocolates made by their peers.…

Mary Grace Jacko on running Jacko Jewelry [Biz Buzz] Happy March! Today I sat down with senior and founder of Jacko Jewelry, Mary Grace Jacko, to talk about her Instagram jewelry business. She sells many cool handmade pieces with beautiful meanings behind them, and takes a lot of care…