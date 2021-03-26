Music Playlist: Spring Beginnings [MUSE]

MUSE is back with our original characteristic post—a music playlist for the season! Even though the spring months are often the busiest in school, I still love this time because it seems so full of possibilities. In the wake of the spring equinox, here’s a playlist made in the spirit of the season of new beginnings. Check out the playlist on Spotify at: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1HCzSEco82HWXBoNfw6yUQ?si=d5555b13445b49f9.

___________________

Music Playlist: Spring Beginnings

Clearing skies, tender sprouts, temperate weather, fresh soil, brighter mornings, rain showers, lightened moods.

i feel serene [j’san] (Link)

Starting off the playlist with lofi! Featuring rainy weather.

Butterfly [UMI] (Link)

UMI’s music is so good. Hearing it feels like standing under an endless expanse of clear blue sky, a gentle hug.

Changes [Lauv] (Link)

The season of changes, endings and beginnings—but of course, “it’s all gonna work out.”

Ivy [Taylor Swift] (Link)

The instrumental and spring setting bring a soothing, folklore (or should I say evermore) sound even as the lyrics become increasingly intense throughout the song.

hungover sunday [Christian French] (Link)

The acoustic backdrop and slow singing bring a lazy, relaxed mood, reminiscent of warmer days.

La thune [Angèle] (Link)

The music video and lyrics for this song make me laugh because I personally feel like they don’t match how the song sounds, which has a sweet vocal tone and gentle instrumental.

Crush [Tessa Violet] (Link)

This song has one of those simple-melody choruses that are catchy almost to the point of annoying, but the kind where it’s the only song you want to listen to for a whole week.

always i’ll care [Jeremy Zucker] (Link)

To be honest I don’t have any particular reason to put this on a spring playlist besides the fact that I really like it.

风的颜色 (The Wind’s Colors) [NINEONE#] (Link)

This song’s lyrics are so poetic; a rough English translation of the first line is, “The color of spring wind is the light blue of freshly dried sheets” (isn’t that such a pretty description?).

Space Makes Me Sad [Fiji Blue] (Link)

This title, especially this entire past year. With that being said, I really hope everyone continues to safely social distance so that life can resume normally—and safely!—as soon as possible.

___________________

Especially as a graduating senior, this spring season tastes especially bittersweet with the prospect of new endings and beginnings. Hopefully this playlist can bring you a similar feeling.

On this blog, Shruthi Ravichandran and Grace Xu provide monthly curations of all types of arts and media, from TV shows to music to novels and even YouTubers. On top of mood-oriented playlists, there’s also the occasional rant-filled review. They hope readers will always leave with a new piece of media to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.