Zach Osborne, junior

“Lockdown happened around the end of our winter workouts for football. We were just getting ready to start spring workouts but we had to cancel all those due to the pandemic. This year, we’re able to do most of those workouts again as we’ve adapted to the disease. It’s still limited but it’s definitely improved, which is good. I like this year’s structure much better than last year’s for sure because last spring everything was really chaotic and it seemed like no one really knew what to expect or do at that point. Now people are more prepared to handle changes. Next year, I hope that we are closer to normal because as much as I like this school schedule, I would much rather return to the way things were and get my old life back.”