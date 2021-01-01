Jaylen Zachery, sophomore

“Last March 13 was pretty normal. I remember having a lot of tests and goofing around with my friends in school. Life was certainly more free during that time. I got to see my friends a lot more often. Sports used to be held everyday, but now they’re basically every other day. We also used to have school everyday, now we don’t, which definitely makes it easier than it was. I think that this year’s school structure is going better than last year’s because I got pretty lazy when everything suddenly stopped during shutdown. Given the way that things have been going, I think that we will be closer to where we are now by next March. As of right now, I don’t see much really improving or changing.”