DECA to prepare for International Career Development Conference (ICDC) In April

Saumya Somasi
March 26, 2021

According to Melissa Su, veteran DECA member and senior, the biggest upcoming event will be the international conference in April.

“In this year’s virtual international conference, participants will be competing through an online system similar to the district and state conference,” she said via email.

Sponsor Robert Holman said going virtual has limited the excitement of DECA conferences and created challenges for bringing the team together.

Holman said, “ICDC is going to be all virtual, so it is definitely a challenge because it’s so different from actually going downtown and (competing) against live judges.”

On the other hand, Su said there were currently no new challenges DECA was going through.

“I am trying to soak up my last events before I graduate, and I’m both pretty excited and sad that this is my last quarter,” Su said.

