AVID working on college preparatory skills According to junior Zoe “Zoey” Foley, an AVID student, the classes are preparing for college preparatory skills. “AVID has actually helped me with looking for colleges, and for being ready with things like that because it kind of makes a…

AVID working on college preparatory skills According to Zoey Foley, junior and AVID student, students are learning many college preparatory skills. Foley said, “Well, since I’m a junior, I’m starting to look into what I want to do after high school, like where I’m going to…

AVID to continue working on college preparatory skills According to Zoey Foley, junior and AVID student, students are learning many college preparatory skills. Foley said,” I think AVID is very helpful in the process of helping us become aware that there are a lot of resources to look…

AVID to continue working on college preparatory skills According to Zoey Foley, AVID student and junior, AVID students are learning many college preparatory skills. She said, “I’ll be a senior next year, so I need to know my options and what resources are out there that I can…

Students share original art during Youth Art Month Q&A with Senior Eads Fouché What is your inspiration for these two pieces of artwork? The piece on the left is inspired by two pictures I found. The ceramic pieces were from the Coral Bouquet by Elizabeth Shiver. The ceramic…