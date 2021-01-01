Ethan “EJ” Shemesh, junior

“This year has been pretty interesting, especially with COVID-19. The virtual days have both helped and hurt, because sometimes it’s hard to keep up with schoolwork, but at the same time the virtual days are an opportunity to catch up, ask friends for help, and whatnot. I think I kind of prefer the hybrid schedule over the normal schedule, just because I felt like it made the year pass by really quickly, and I was able to keep a good sleep and schoolwork routine each day. I also got more time to work at my job than I would have been able to do during a normal year.”