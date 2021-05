Students share original art during Youth Art Month Q&A with Senior Eads Fouché What is your inspiration for these two pieces of artwork? The piece on the left is inspired by two pictures I found. The ceramic pieces were from the Coral Bouquet by Elizabeth Shiver. The ceramic…

Aila McKeown, freshman "My New Year’s Resolution is to stay motivated with school so I can finish the year with good grades, which I will do by making sure I keep up with all my classes, not getting behind on any work."

Entertainment Spotlight: Sophomore Izzy Monger on her homemade jewelry business What sparked your interest in jewelry making? When did it start? Once quarantine started, I had an abundance of free time and I had recently found a box of beads in my basement, so I ordered some supplies and started…

Netflix Party rebrands as Teleparty [Of Stage and Screen] Hi guys, welcome back to Of Stage and Screen. So a few months ago, the popular group streaming site Netflix Party expanded its reach and now allows people to watch not only Netflix, but also Hulu, HBO, and Disney+. As…

CCRC releases virtual College and Career Planning Week resources As the College and Career Resource Center (CCRC) shifts focus to aid sophomores and freshmen with future planning, CCRC Coordinator Melinda Stephan said many resources have been made available for students’ use. According to Stephan, “(We have) been focused on…