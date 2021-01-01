Helena Leshnover, senior

“The past year as a whole has been very weird and challenging in the aspect of virtual and in person activities, which kinda made me struggle with getting stuff done on time, because my daily schedule was totally changed so doing things at home, virtually, was a little more confusing. I’m very proud that I was able to get through all the challenges this past year has presented due to COVID. I’m also very proud of everyone else who was able to do the same, and I hope we all have a better, easier time next year!”