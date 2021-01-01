Tristen West, senior

WHJE promotes second annual Rileython on Feb. 27, will attend IASB As Rileython is approaching, WHJE staff members are promoting the event. Rileython, which is an event to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital, will start Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. Jessica “Jess” Cooper, WHJE events manager and senior, organized this…

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation accepts land donation, renovates parks According to Michael Klitzing, Executive Director of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR), the CCPR Board voted to accept a donation of 63 acres of land to build a park near the southwest corner of 146th Street and River Road. …

Students, small business owners reflect on local businesses adapting in light of uncertainty during COVID-19 Senior Kevin Dagvadorj works in the kitchen of his family restaurant making another sushi roll for carryout. Dagvadorj’s family owns Tegry Bistro and he has worked as a waiter there in the past. However, according to Dagvadorj, as a result…

Key Club to tutor, donate coats, continue other initiatives through this month According to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice president and senior, Key Club will continue with several ongoing projects through the remainder of the month of March. Key Club is currently accepting donations of coats, boots, mittens, hats, and other winter…

Eli Mercer and Leila Antony qualify for club tennis nationals Coming this summer, Junior, Eli Mercer, and Senior, Leila Antony, qualified for club tennis nationals in Orlando, Florida, at the end of June. Working toward this goal, Mercer has been attempting to win these regional championships for three years. “It…