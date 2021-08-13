August+2021

With May as National Photography Month, students discuss different types of photography Senior Elizabeth “Liz” Winders What type of photography do you do? I do mainly portrait and disposable camera photography, then add digital art and editing to enhance the pictures What was your inspiration to begin taking photos? I’ve…

Students, teachers face unique challenges as they resume a "normal" schedule this year Before the pandemic, juniors Abby Burnham and Nyah Lam said that they were inseparable. “Previously, we always hung out during cross-country. We always had sports together and we went to the same middle school so we were used to seeing each other…

A year after murder of George Floyd, student leaders, administrator discuss cultural awareness progress at CHS Last year, a meeting with Dr. Harmas took place on Sept. 24 regarding diversity and equity at CHS in light of the murder of the George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Now, after about a year since the murder of…

CHS students share how pandemic has shaped views on employment Amidst the pandemic, junior Grace Sullivan laces up in her personal protective equipment before departing for work. “I work at the Carmel Senior Living Center so each time I go to work I need to make sure I am wearing…

In retelling paranormal experiences, students, teacher debate importance of age, persona, role models in regard… Tiny shells strung on a thin thread, the ends fastened together by a metal clasp. This necklace, while seemingly brand-new, was the first and last object senior Grace Comerford, then a third grader in Chicago, said she received from her…