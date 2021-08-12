Rising Stars to host plays Sept. 30, Oct. 1

Rising Stars will host two plays on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The plays will occur in the Freshman Cafeteria at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door, at carmeldrama.org , or on the CHS website.

The plays are student produced and directed. The directors, club president and senior Saraf Warf and vice president and senior Grace Fellabaum, searched for one act plays that would be easy to learn at the start of the new school year and would be easy to produce without the auditorium. Warf said, “We can practice in a variety of locations, especially because with studio one acts there is not a huge set because they’re pretty simple.” The auditorium is indisposed for a $25 million construction project that began this summer.

The club is working with their sets in the Freshman Cafeteria, although they are struggling with the lack of permanent storage. Club sponsor Jim Peterson said, “We are going to have to tear (the set) down everyday and set it back up every night to do rehearsal, so, not ideal conditions but we do what we can.” By Henry Joliet