Chemistry Club aims to lead chemistry demonstrations, competitions in elementary, middle schools

Chemistry Club sponsor Virginia Kundrat works on a lab setup in her classroom. Kundrat said club members will help lead chemistry demonstrations and participate in outreach for elementary and middle school students this year.

“If possible, Chemistry Club would also like to do outreach at the elementary and middle schools in Carmel,” Manav Musunuru, Chemistry Club co-president and senior, said.

“This would consist of going to elementary school festivals and having small experiment tables and running a small chemistry competition at the middle schools.”

According to club sponsor Virginia Kundrat, some of the club’s plans are contingent on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming months.

“We’re eyeing the pandemic to see if we can go back and do school demonstrations or not––we used to go to elementary schools and do science demonstrations there for science fairs and after school programs,” she said. “With a club like this, the caliber of leaders is great, and they take (new ideas) and they run with (them).”

Chemistry Club meets after school in Room B214 on Gold Day Mondays. By Archit Kalra