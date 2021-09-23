Outdoor exploration class to visit Cool Creek Park on Oct. 5

The physical education elective, outdoor exploration, plans to take a field trip to Cool Creek Park on Oct. 5. In this class, students can learn skills that are not taught in traditional academic courses.

“We go on hiking trips, we do campsite building, compass bearing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and more,” physical education teacher Derek Moser said. “I think kids are enjoying getting outside and doing some different types of activities that they wouldn’t do during the school day or outside of school.”

According to Kim Tenbrink, physical education department chairperson, the outdoor exploration class is the most popular physical education class at the moment.

“You are able to kind of just let go from your regular school activities and it honestly relieves a lot of stress,” senior Alex Corby said. “Being in a school setting sometimes you can kind of feel a little down and that you have to do work, whereas with this (outdoor exploration class) you just relax and have fun.”

Additionally, in the future the class will visit Flowing Well Park and Starky Park on Oct. 27 and Nov. 4 respectively. By Ayaan Nadeem.