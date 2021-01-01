Q+and+A+with+Veronica+Holford

What are you proud of in your life?

“I am proud of a lot of things, but I’m proud of my son and everything that he has accomplished with my help as a single mom.”

What motivates you?

“My son motivates me a lot to make sure that I’m working and doing my best so that he can get the best, and now the baby.”

What makes you the happiest?

“I am the happiest when I am helping other people and when I see them smiling. Me helping somebody and making them smile, seeing that makes me happy.”

What is one thing that makes you proud of the person you are?

“That is a hard question, I am a fairly modest human being. But, when somebody else gives me a compliment when I’m doing something, that makes me proud of whatever I accomplished.”

What are your favorite things about yourself?

“I am loving and funny.”

Describe your personality?

“I am quirky I guess, and silly, a little bossy.”

What is something you want to learn how to do?

“I want to learn how to do a lot of things. But I would really love to learn how to play the guitar.”

If you could change one thing in your life, what would you change?

“That’s a very difficult question which I will not answer on recording. But, if I had to choose an appropriate recorded answer, I would choose to finish school the first time around. And I would probably be making a lot more money right now.”