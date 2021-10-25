Coquettes tryouts rescheduled

Coquettes tryouts have been rescheduled for Oct. 21. and 25. from 4:20 to 5:30 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria.

Tryouts for the dance team were originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 11 and 12, but were rescheduled due to fall break.

Team coach Sarah Wolff said, “We just didn’t feel prepared. With fall break coming up some people were going on vacation early. We felt like we were rushing it.”

The Coquettes season follows after the Charisma season, which had its last performance Senior Night. Coquettes will focus on a higher skill level of dance than Charisma. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to try out.

Renee Rodgers, dancer and senior said via text, “My first time trying out for Coquettes I was incredibly nervous. The material was super hard, but the older girls calmed me down and helped me through it.”

To make the team, a dancer must be able to do a triple pirouette. A pirouette is a ballet move where you turn in place on one leg, you must be able to do this three times in a row to be considered for Coquettes.

One advice Rodgers gives to dancers trying out is, “Be confident in yourself. You’re still an amazing person and dancer whether or not you make the team.” By Caitlyn Mount