Greyhound Connections to review new round of student visits

Greyhound Connections recently visited all the incoming students to Carmel High School to make sure they were okay and adjusting well to the school.

“We always want to make sure that our students are doing okay,” said Lemme. “A lot of kids really appreciate periodic visits throughout the school year, because navigation throughout the school is very helpful.”

All club members discussed how their assigned students were feeling, as well as if they had made new friends or found a group of people to hang out with. Club members also took the time to look at the body language of their students, which tells a lot about how they are feeling toward the member and the school itself.

“The student’s body language can tell a lot about how much they are adjusting, and information about themself as well,” said Kole Matison, member of the Greyhound Connections. “That’s why it’s so important to really take a moment and look at the smaller details.”

No other prominent events are scheduled to happen other than club meets during student resource time, but Greyhound Connections is making sure the club members themselves are bonding as well.

“We usually do at least one thing that is fun during the meets,” said Lemme. “It helps bring team morale up.” By Aadit Bothra