Q&A with art teacher Murray in honor of National Go to an Art Museum Day

How do you think all people

can benefit from art, through either

participating in it or just viewing it?

Regardless of interest in it, art accesses a part of

your brain; a spatial understanding (and) creative

problem solving that you don’t get access to in the

classes that you’re taking, or the disciplines you’re

interested in, or the job you take. So being able to at

least understand how to create and having some

experience with that is important because then you

can take that and use that to solve problems outside

of the art world. It’s the same for viewing art as well.

Some people will go into museums and say, ‘Well, I

feel like I should like this artwork but I don’t know

why’ and I feel like that’s an incorrect way to go

about it. It’s more really looking into yourself and

thinking what do I think of this, what am I taking

away from it, and if there’s nothing there, so be it.

What places would you recommend

for people to go and view art in Carmel?

Probably the commons during the upcoming fall

art show, or the spring art show. It really is an

experience for people in the school who (usually)

don’t get to our wing of the building to be able to see

what’s going on down here, and then a lot of times

friends will ask people about it and we’ll see our

numbers go up a little, just because there’s a little bit

more ‘Oh wow, what is that? How can I do that, how

can I be a part of that as well?’ (Another option is) the

IMA [Indianapolis Museum of Art]. It’s local, so I’m

a little biased towards it, but they do such a good job

really cultivating different experiences.

What do you value

the most about art, and

what does it mean to you?

I always grew up drawing. So for

me it’s always been a way to be

expressive. Some people play music,

some people write papers, some

people run around and catch things,

and mine was drawing, and so to

me, it’s kind of an experience that I

want to share with others.

Will you do anything to

celebrate Go to an Art

Museum Day on Nov. 9?

Well, it’s Tuesday, my least

favorite day of the week, so I

will definitely spice it up by

checking some art out. By that

time we should have our fall art

show up, which is appropriate

for National Go to an Art

Museum Day.