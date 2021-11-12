FCCLA students are finalizing which events they will compete in for State Conference in March

FCCLA students are finalizing which events they will compete in for the State Conference in March. Adviser for FCCLA, Ms. Dalton said students will know before winter break which events they will compete in so they can start preparing their projects.

“Events take place the first week of March,” Dalton said. “We will be in Muncie at the convention center with schools from all over the state of Indiana. They (FCCLA students) will go and they will go up against students who signed up for the same competition.”

Student Officer of FCCLA and senior Victoria Payack said students final choices will be given before winter break so they have December to Late February to work on their projects.

“State conference is typically a 3-day excursion where individuals are free to explore the Muncie area and hype themselves up to prepare for presenting in front of judges,” Payack said via email. “The atmosphere has a lot of nervous-excited energy, if that makes any sense, due to people competing over the course of the days. There are tons of activities and at the end, after everyone has completed, there is a big party to let everyone let their worries and anxieties go.” By Ethan Blastick