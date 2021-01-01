Senior+Remi+Shirayanagi+and+Junior+Audrey+Wong

The best gift I’ve ever gotten is a wii. I think just because it was fancy and I used it a lot it was really fun to play with. I am not sure what the worst gift I’ve gotten is. I’d say the worst gift is more when I don’t get a gift because I like most things (Shirayanagi left).

My favorite gift is probably from my friend in middle school. She got me this really big photo album with all of our memories in it and painted it like a really cute blue color. I remember looking through it like thinking it was a good gift. I want to say the worst gift I’ve gotten was socks but I honestly like socks so I’m not sure (Wong right).