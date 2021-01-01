Sophomore+Cayman+Stowe

Q&A with Michael Beresford, superintendent and CCS facility dog owner Carmel Clay Schools recently got a facility dog, Jim Dandee, right? Yes. What is the reason behind Jim Dandee’s name? So the reason behind his name is because his mom's name was Dandelion, and then he was named after a…

Senior Remi Shirayanagi and Junior Audrey Wong The best gift I’ve ever gotten is a wii. I think just because it was fancy and I used it a lot it was really fun to play with. I am not sure what the worst gift I’ve gotten is.…

Giving smaller, sentimental gifts should be normalized, more valuable than large, expensive gifts As the holiday season is upon us, it’s easy to get bogged down in finding the perfect gift for our loved ones. Sometimes, I’ll spend as much as three hours endlessly clicking links to find a gift that will make…

Q&A with Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Directors on the Construction of Bear Creek Michael Klitzing, Director of Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Where is Bear Creek Park being built? Bear Creek is located at the southwest corner of 146th Street and Shelborne Road in Northwest Carmel. How far are you in the process…

CHS administrators, teachers describe implications of the "Devious Licks" trend Assistant Principal Maureen Borto What type of items were being stolen and destroyed due to the Devious Licks trend? We had soap dispensers, which I would say were the biggest piece. We had them both either knocked out off the…