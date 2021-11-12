School board to continue offering mental health services next year

School board member Louise Jackson speaks at the school board meeting last Monday to discuss mental health services provided by the school. Jackson said this service has benefited many families at CHS and will be able to help more students with the continued partnership.

Over the next year, members of the school board will continue partnering with Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital to offer workshops and mental health services for parents and students. This partnership will allow students, staff and families to gain access to therapy meetings, behavioral management services and mental health assistance to help them through the school year.

School board member Louise Jackson said, “This partnership has been really helpful for many students at the high school who are struggling with mental health issues. It’s allowing them to deal with their emotions in a healthy way and we’re making sure they’re being supported both at home and school. We want to open up and expand this to more people.”

Senior Ethan Stoehr said he has benefited from using therapy facilities provided by the school and Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Stoehr said, “I think more students at this school should definitely take advantage of the services offered by the school. Seeing a therapist has helped me deal with challenges especially during COVID-19 where mental health has become a bigger priority for me.” By Sowmya Chundi.

