Economics Club members learning Economics on their own

Economics club has not yet hosted a new meeting and the students are still learning things on their own. Some are choosing to take practice tests to study Economics while others prefer to work by themselves. “I have a few of the Economics club members helping me with tutoring,” sponsor Michelle Foutz said. The members that tutor their peers in Economics also use this as a way to study themselves.

They also give Economics lessons to elementary schoolers in the spring. Co-president Maddie Wilson said via email, “We will be teaching the economics lesson to 1st graders at both Smokey Row and Carmel Elementary.” Previously, the lessons have only been taught at Carmel.

As most members of the Economics club are seniors, one of their main goals is to recruit new members since most of last year’s members have graduated. Foutz said this is because most people only become interested in Economics after taking it their senior year.

Foutz also said that they have most of their meetings in the second semester because that is when their competitions are. By Kathryn Maurer