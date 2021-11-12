Spotify’s extensive podcast selection, availability, budget and shareability give it an edge up on Apple Music

All around the world, music streaming services have become increasingly popular. With this growing popularity, a division between frequent music listeners arose. When considering all aspects of what makes a streaming service reliable, it is apparent that Spotify is the frontrunner when compared to Apple music.

When it comes to budget, while the Apple Music family program costs $1 per month less then Spotify, this does not paint the whole picture. Spotify is the only service that offers a completely free, ad-supported option, making it much more budget-friendly and accessible.

Spotify is also the better option when it comes to multimedia. It is the only streaming service that also offers podcasts, and the selection is extensive. It also makes it easy to discover new music with artificial intelligence. Spotify has countless playlists and mixes that give listeners easy access to new songs. “Discover Weekly” and “Release Radar” are popular playlists that do this and are specific to each listener, “Daily Drive” also offers a combination of listeners’ top songs and news podcasts.

Looking at the availability of both streaming services, Spotify also has the edge on Apple Music. Spotify’s streaming on every Xbox console since Xbox ONE, as well as both PS4 and PS5. Spotify also has The Car Thing, which is a small device that can be installed in any car for streaming, comparable to Apple Carplay. However, Apple Carplay is only available on certain newer model vehicles, and The Car Thing can be installed in any model. Additionally, Spotify can be streamed with Apple Carplay too.

Finally, while both streaming services have good sound quality and good app design, Spotify makes it easier to share music with friends through social media integration. It allows listeners to not only post songs, playlists and even album art to social media, but also provides QR-like Spotify codes with direct links to Spotify features. While Apple Music allows for sharing with other registered users, its social media integration is not as advanced or accessible to listeners.

Overall, the differences between Apple Music and Spotify may seem minor on the surface, but there are still key elements that make Spotify more reliable and user-friendly. Spotify’s incorporation of podcasts into the app gives listeners much more access to news and entertainment while listening to music all at once. It also offers a free version that isn’t comparable to Apple Music, along with a wider availability on more devices. Spotify also makes sharing music and playlists much easier and more personalized. At the end of the day, both streaming services have their pros and cons, but Spotify has an edge on almost all aspects.

