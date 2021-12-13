Principal Tom Harmas to retire at end of 2021-2022 school year

School board members announce that Principal Tom Harmas will retire at the end of this school year. School board member Louise Jackson said Harmas has left a real impact on students here and will be missed.

At the school board meeting on Dec. 13, members of the school board announced that Principal Tom Harmas is retiring at the end of this school year. Harmas has worked for Carmel Clay Schools for over 20 years. The school board said they are currently looking for a new principal and will announce who it is in early April.

School board member Louise Jackson said, “Dr. Harmas has left a real impact on students at our schools and we wish him the best in his retirement. We recently approved his retirement as a vote and will begin looking for a new principal after the winter break.”

Sophomore Sandra Yang said she appreciates everything Harmas has done for students during COVID-19.

Yang said, “I can’t imagine how difficult it is to look over a school of thousands of students during a pandemic. I’m happy for him and I’m also excited to see who our new principal is going to be and what changes are going to be made.” By Sowmya Chundi.

Click here to watch the school board meeting on Monday.