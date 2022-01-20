Students share random acts of kindness, impact on them, others

Sophomores Sophia Malerbi and Anshika Saxena pose at choir practice. Both students enjoy putting time aside to help others struggling to build a better choir.

math help: Senior Charitha Anamala pursues her love for teaching by tutoring High School students in a program called Math Tutoring. “I’ve always loved helping my friends when they are struggling at school. This was an opportunity to expand on that. I have also always found the ‘aha, that’s how that works’ moment to be gratifying to witness” she said.

ample assistance: Sophomore Jack Van Horn directs his focus and time into helping others and assisting kids with special needs in classes. Horn said he is in a Peer Skills class, where it helps him understand people with disabilities. He said helping his peer, Paula, has been beneficial for both of them.