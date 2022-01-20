Students share random acts of kindness, impact on them, others

Caroline Just

Sophomores Sophia Malerbi and Anshika Saxena pose at choir practice. Both students enjoy putting time aside to help others struggling to build a better choir.

Caroline Just, Student Section Reporter
February 17, 2022

math help: Senior Charitha Anamala pursues her love for teaching by tutoring High School students in a program called Math Tutoring. “I’ve always loved helping my friends when they are struggling at school. This was an opportunity to expand on that. I have also always found the ‘aha, that’s how that works’ moment to be gratifying to witness” she said.

“I’ve definitely learned to communicate better, and be the first one to reach out. As often people that come in for tutoring don’t feel comfortable asking questions. I’ve also learned to accept that not everyone will like math, regardless of if they understand or not. To some it will always be a chore, and it’s not my responsibility to make them like it,” Anamala said.
“I think it has made me appreciate my teachers a lot more. Getting the information inside your head out of your mouth in a way that makes sense is hard. It has also made me think about perspective, and just how differently various people see and interpret the same information,” she said.

ample assistance: Sophomore Jack Van Horn directs his focus and time into helping others and assisting kids with special needs in classes. Horn said he is in a Peer Skills class, where it helps him understand people with disabilities. He said helping his peer, Paula, has been beneficial for both of them.

”Me helping Paula allows her to work and move on her own and have a specific person she goes to help her when she needs it and someone to guide her. My favorite part about helping her is seeing her succeed in a class when most people would think she couldn’t,” Horn said.
“I joined the class because I wanted to help people in school and understand how to teach and help others more,” he said, “Me helping Paula allows her to work and move on her own and have a specific person she goes to help her when she needs it and someone to guide her. I walk her to class and then I help her complete the projects and work assigned then I walk her back to her original classroom” he said.
