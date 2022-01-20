Graphic: try it out

Graphic Perspective: sucked in forever To see more of Aniket Biswal’s work click here.

The NFL should revert back their regular season, playoffs rule change As an avid football fan, I can tell you that this past NFL postseason was one of the most interesting ones I’ve seen, with many games decided on the final play or drive. And with Super Bowl 56 last week,…

Reading Playlist: 2021 Reading Log (MUSE) I have a stupid little yearly tradition that keeps me sane. I’ve kept a little reading log ever since 2019, documenting all the books that I read. As a kid coming out of an anime phase with no money or…

Students, teachers explore non-traditional learning strategies at CCS CLC provides project-based path to graduation After spending around two weeks at CHS, junior Ella York transferred to the Carmel Learning Center (CLC), an alternative education service across the street from the high school. As a new student at…

CCS Board leadership change; Q&A with Katie Browning, president and Layla Spanenberg, vice president Katie Browning, CCS Board President What is your favorite part of being on the Carmel Clay Schools Board? To learn all about the different things going on in our district. So that's probably one of my favorite parts. To learn…