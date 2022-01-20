Athlete Spotlight: Aaronson Mansberger, gymnast, sophomore who placed 40th overall at 2021 Men’s Development Program Nationals

Aaronson Mansberger Submitted Photo

Mansberger performs his routine on the parallel bars at the 2021 Development Program Nationals. Mansberger placed 40th overall.

Maggie Meyer
February 17, 2022

When did you start gymnastics?

I started it when I was really young, probably before elementary school. 

What is it like being a male in gymnastics?

It is a smaller group of people, but it makes it better in some ways because I know everyone I am competing against in the state and I know pretty much everyone around the country. It is a nice small community.

What challenges have you faced and how did you overcome them?

It is hard to balance school and gymnastics because I have lots of practice and I get home really late. I also dealt with mental blocks when I was younger on some skills that were really scary for me so it was a challenge to get over those.

How long do you plan on pursuing gymnastics?

I plan on pursuing it as long as I can. So until college, and then if possible, however long after that. I do not know if I see it as a career but I want to do other stuff along with it.

