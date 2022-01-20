With Pixar’s first-ever film with an Asian lead hitting Disney+ March 11, East Asian representation’s significance in Western animation comes to light

Cyberpunk Playlist: Beyond Neon (MUSE) In 1999 The Wachowskis released the Matrix, an anime and Hong Kong action inspired sci-fi film borrowing philosophical terms and names to speak about free will, the digital world and as one of the directors would later reveal, trans identity.…

True support of Asian community should be examined, during Lunar Year Every year, Asian families and friends around the world come together to celebrate Lunar New Year with time-honored traditions like parties, gift-giving, prayers and red pockets as we ring in another year of prosperity and good fortune. However, with these…

Students explain impacts of speaking Arabic, English in the U.S. Junior Sarah Alhaddad, who is bilingual, said she speaks mostly Arabic at home with her family. She said, “I’m from the Middle East, my parents are from the Middle East, my whole family is from the Middle East, so the…

In honor of popular girl group TLC’s reunion shows starting Feb. 17, read about career statistics, modern girl groups Q&A with Hilary Ma, Sophomore and girl band lover Do you see a different appeal to boy bands and girl groups? In singing, (different groups) have different tones and vocal ranges, but also (their) dancing styles differ a lot- boy…

Club Spotlight: Badminton Club Mark Lee, club leader and senior When did you start playing badminton? I started playing badminton six years ago with my dad. He has been kind of an inspiration. He used to live in Malaysia. In that country badminton is…