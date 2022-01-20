CyberPatriots wrapped up season as club finished competing in competitions

CyberPatriots members concluded the 2021 to 2022 season as ‘Team 1’ competed in the semifinals of the National Youth Cyber Defense Competitions. These Cyber Defense Competitions are the nation’s most well-known cybersecurity competitions. According to Jinhee Won, CyberPatriots leader and senior, the semi-finals was the toughest round from the whole set of competitions this season.

“I think we definitely did as well as we could and we all tried our hardest,” Won said, “But, I guess I’m not 100% pleased with the results. Obviously, I’m still really proud of what we did, especially since we were able to get top 100 in the nation.”

Carey Anderson, CyberPatriots sponsor and business teacher, believes that CyberPatriots are spreading throughout the nation.

“I have been seeing a growth in the number of students joining (CyberPatriots). We went from three teams to five teams and I think that is a really good improvement. I also believe that CyberPatriots are spreading more throughout schools in America and that is just really exciting,” Anderson said.

Along those lines, Won also thinks that CyperPatriots and cybersecurity in general is popularizing across the nation.

“I think we’re definitely on an upward trajectory especially with the number of new members this year. Considering last year, a lot of our ‘A Team’ left and this year there are a lot more people that will be staying for next year. So, I have been seeing a large growth throughout the years that I’ve been in CyberPatriots,” Won said.

Won said she thinks that this season was a good season and is proud of everything CyberPatriots members accomplished.

“I think (this season) went well. I’m really proud of what we have done and I hope that next year (CyberPatriots members) continue to try their best, but also have a good time,” Won said. By Sriya Chakravarthula.