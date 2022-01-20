Renovated auditorium to feature improved sound quality

The renovated auditorium, scheduled to finish before the start of the next school year, will include upgrades in lighting and a new sound system. According to Assistant Principal Toby Steele, the auditorium will also feature different carpet, seats and handicap accessibility improvements.

David Racovan, choir member and sophomore, said he is excited to see the renovated auditorium and hopes to hear a clear difference in the sound quality.

“Whether (the new sound system) has an (impact) on our performances depends on how discernible those differences are. It should theoretically impact the audience’s perspective of the performance if the audio quality is better,” Racovan said.

Steele said people will notice a big difference in the sound quality after workers finish the acoustical treatments to the floor, walls and ceiling.

“The prior sound in there was not great; it echoed and boomed,” Steele said. “From somebody like myself who is not musically inclined and often accused of being tone-deaf, it wasn’t until I started hearing what it should sound like that I realized, ‘Yeah, (the previous sound quality was) bad.’” By Lorna Ding.