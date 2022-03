With increase in virtual reality usage, students, teachers define effects of living in a digital world on an individual,… We live in a world where almost everyone plays video games, creating connections virtually and immersing themselves in an alternate version of our reality. According to a 2018 Pew Research study, 90% of teens play video games on a computer,…

Club Spotlight: Badminton Club Mark Lee, club leader and senior When did you start playing badminton? I started playing badminton six years ago with my dad. He has been kind of an inspiration. He used to live in Malaysia. In that country badminton is…

Arcane’s Netflix Debut For senior Paul Jiang, most movie or show adaptations of games have been synonymous with terms like underwhelming, erroneous, and numerous other negative connotations. However, with an IMDb score of 9.2/10 and Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%, Jiang said the…

Carmel Winter Games 2022 Q&A with Brad Osborne, Event Manager for the Carmel Winter Games. What are the Carmel Winter Games? Winter Games are actually two parts. One part is the Hero Olympics, which is the Carmel Police Department taking on the Carmel Fire…

With upcoming holiday season's focus on family, community, students, teachers review what constitutes a "family bond,"… Starting from a summer training camp to late-night rehearsals, Ella Glowacki, Accents member and sophomore, spent countless hours practicing and being with her fellow Accents members, forming irreplaceable friendships. “Everyone (in Accents) is super nice. My closest friends are in…