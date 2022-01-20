HOSA continues registration for state competition conference

Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) has progressed in the enrollment process for the State Leadership Conference (SLC). According to club sponsor, Jennifer Drudge, the goal due date remains March 1.

The steps to register are as follows. First, students have to be members of HOSA and have already paid the $17 entry due. Second, students must write a $65 check to CHS and turn it into Drudge. Also, students should know which events they want to participate in, so they can be correctly registered.

Out of 82 total HOSA members, 46 have been successfully enrolled. The desired number of members that Drudge hopes will apply is around 55 students.

SLC is not only a competition, it also includes a conference where members can learn about different healthcare professions.

Vice President and senior, Sanchali Pothuru said, “At the conference, people compete in their respective events. And they’ll usually hold seminars and stuff, with professionals talking about their experiences in the health fields.”

SLC will be taking place in downtown Indianapolis from April 21 to 23. This is the first time in two years that SLC will be in-person. By Nora Mariano.